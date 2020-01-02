|
Eleanor Ida Harrison
Camarillo - Eleanor Ida Harrison was born on Jan 12, 1920. She passed away on Dec 29, 2019 and will soon join her beloved husband, George Harrison, at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo, CA.
Eleanor loved to bowl, swing dance and to be with her family. For over 30 years, she worked at the City of Oxnard and with the School District as an Administrative Assistant, processing payroll and insurance. She was the BEST Mom and Grandma you could ask for!!!
Eleanor leaves her daughter, Allane DeBoni; grandchildren, Vince and Carolyn DeBoni; and great grandchildren, Isabella and Brock Husted and Connor DeBoni.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020