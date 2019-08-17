|
Eleanor May Truitt (Johnson) was born on August 28, 1936 in Worchester, Massachusetts. She was one of 4 children and lived there until her parents divorced. In 1947, when Ellie was 9, her father remarried and moved Ellie & one of her brothers to Kansas City, Missouri. In 1953, her father, stepmother & brother relocated to Pacoima, CA. where soon after her other brother was born. Ellie's mother also remarried and had 3 more children. Ellie was separated from her mother and other siblings who remained on the east coast, but stayed in contact with them over the years.
Ellie attended her senior year at Van Nuys High School where she played varsity basketball for the school and graduated in 1954. After high school, Ellie worked for Pacific Telephone Company. In 1963, she met and married Carrol Truitt. Together they had 2 children, Tina and Ken. In 1978, the family moved from the San Fernando Valley and settled in Camarillo. In the early 1980's, Ellie started working as an Office Manager for Forest Construction that lasted for many years.
Ellie enjoyed bowling and golf in her earlier years where she made several long-lasting friendships. Ellie was also a talented artist. She enjoyed drawing sketches of people, along with oil paintings and watercolors, but found her passion for Chinese watercolors. She loved painting pictures of old barns as well as birds, turtles and flowers. She loved sharing her art with others and was a long-time member of The Camarillo Art Center. Something else about Ellie, she loved Three Card Poker, Blackjack and Slot Machines. She would often encourage her friends and family to take a "road trip" with her, which usually meant Chumash, Palm Springs or Vegas.
On August 2, 2019, Ellie passed away peacefully in her sleep after a battle with terminal Lung Cancer. Ellie is survived by her 2 children, Tina and Ken, her Son-in-Law, Jeff, four grandchildren; Brandy, Derek, Nick and Jackson, as well as her siblings, Ronald, Walter, Robert, Bonnie and Peggy (all located on the east coast). Ellie is predeceased by her husband, Carrol (2015), and her brothers, Warren Jr and Mickey.
On August 25, 2019 at 2:00pm, a Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 285 Bent Twig Ave in Camarillo. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Please dress casually as that's how Ellie would want it.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 17, 2019