Services
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 487-1720
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Star of the Sea Church
Oxnard, CA
Eleanor Ramirez


1928 - 2019
Eleanor Ramirez Obituary
Eleanor Ramirez

Port Hueneme - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our mom, Eleanor Ramirez. She was born in Santa Paula, California on July 12, 1928, to Donaciano and Anita Urias and passed away at home on August 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Salvador Ramirez; son, Frank "Buck" Ramirez; daughter-in-law Leslie Ramirez; brother Alfonso Urias; sisters Celia Jimenez, Ofelia De La Torre, Ramona Chavez, Rita Mendoza, Maria Aviles, and Candace Pardo.

Eleanor is survived by her brother, Frank Urias; children Anne (Britt, her favorite son-in-law) Leland, Michael Ramirez, and Ralph (Franky) Ramirez; her precious grandchildren Jessica Ramirez, Michael (Jessica) Ramirez, Matthew (Michelle) Ramirez, Ryan (Marie) McLaughlin, Aaron (fiancee Janet Ruiz) Ramirez, Christopher Ramirez and Nicholas Ramirez; her beautiful great-granddaughters, Serenity Gonzalez, Haven Ramirez, Laney Ramirez and Maylee Ramirez; and was a special aunt to Lisa Brunelle.

Like many of her generation, Mom was not allowed to finish school so she could help support the family. After marriage and once we were old enough, she continued her education and became an RN, working at Camarillo State Hospital. On retirement, Mom and Dad devoted themselves to the grandchildren but also loved Las Vegas gambling trips and fishing trips to June Lake and Lake Casitas.

Eleanor was an amazing mom, a "mother-in-law from the gods" and the best Grams ever. We will always remember her intelligence, quick wit, and the great love of family that surrounded us.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Ventura County Rescue Mission.

Visitation at the Reardon Funeral home in Oxnard will commence at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019, followed by a rosary at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug 12, 2019, at Mary Star of the Sea Church in Oxnard, followed by burial at Santa Clara Cemetary.

Eleanor has been entrusted to the care of the family-owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard, www.reardonfh.com
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 9, 2019
