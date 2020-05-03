|
Eleanor S. Reich
Eleanor S. Reich succumbed to cancer on Friday, May 1st, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home in Malibu at the age of 86. She is survived by 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert and her son Barry Gaynor.
Ellen was raised in New Jersey by Oliver and Katherine Sabold. She married Harry Gaynor and had 3 sons (Bill, Jim, and Barry). After Harry's passing in 1967, she married Herb in 1971 and loved his children Paul and Julie as her own. That year they moved to CA, where she lived until her passing.
Ellen wrote hundreds of published poems and several books and was well respected by her peers. She was the Malibu Poet Laureate at the time of her passing, as well as an instructor in the Santa Monica College Emeritus program.
She remained active and healthy and lived life on her terms. She was a giving person who loved her family and friends and was loved by them.
"Death is a holding that dances I rise and dance too" -ellen
Published in Ventura County Star from May 3 to May 5, 2020