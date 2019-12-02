Services
Weller Funeral Home
327 North MacLeod Ave
Arlington, WA 98223-1323
(360) 435-2509
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Branthoover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor VanDelinder Branthoover

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor VanDelinder Branthoover Obituary
Eleanor Van Delinder Branthoover

August 4, 1944 -

Nov. 29, 2019

Eleanor E. Branthoover, born August 4, 1944 in Oxnard CA. The oldest daughter of Eleanor and Charles Van Delinder.

Graduated from Santa Clara High School in Oxnard CA, Class of 1962, and from Ventura College. She was married 56 years to Husband John. They met and dated while John was serving in the U.S. Air Force. They married Nov. 7, 1964.

Her Husband worked for firms located in Italy and Sweden. Eleanor lived in Italy for a year with John and Daughter Carleen. This provided her the opportunity to travel extensivelyin Italy, Spain and Switzerland.

A later opportunity allowed her to travel in Europe and Scandinavia. As a student of History, Eleanor truly enjoyed the opportunity to visit the best Museums, meet new people, and experience different cultures.

She enjoyed the company of many friends, neighbors and classmates. She was active in efforts to save and rehabilitate old light-houses. Recently, she enjoyed attending events with John and the North West Porsche Club.

Eleanor passed away peacefully November 29, 2019 at Arlington, WA. She is survived by Husband John, Daughter Carleen, Son John Charles, Granddaughter Elizabeth, and Sister Diane Aitken.

Viewing and visitation with family and friends will take place between 6:30 pm and 8:00 pm Wednesday and Thursday at Weller Funeral Home - 327 North MacLoed Ave. Arlington, WA 98223

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:00 am Friday Dec. 6 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church - 1200 East 5th Street Arlington, WA, followed by a brief Grave site service at Arlington Cemetery.

After departing the cemetery, a celebration of Eleanor's life journey will follow at the Weller Funeral Home. A catered luncheon will be available to all who attend.

Eleanor will be missed by Family and her many friends and class-mates.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -