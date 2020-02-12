|
Elenore Barnett
1932-2019
Ellie was a native of California, born in Long Beach to Lemuel and Edythe Dolby. She moved to Ventura County at a young age and lived there the rest of her life, mostly in Ojai and Ventura. She was known in both cities as an accomplished baker. Many were blessed to receive her cakes and cookies. Family, friends, neighbors and her bowling teammates could always count on their favorite treat for special occasions. She never forgot a birthday and delighted in celebrating. She enjoyed walking, gardening, reading and bowling. She was a devoted Dodger and Laker fan and loved attending baseball games. She was such an avid cheerleader her neighbors were warned that they may hear her coaching her team from the living room.
She died on October 29th, 2019 of natural causes at home with her family at her bedside. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband A. C Barnett of Ojai, and sister Eileen Boers of Oxnard. Survivors include sisters Edythe Rosenstiel of Grass Valley, Esther Ogburn of Ventura, and step brother Phillip Potts of Bakersfield. She is survived by her children Chuck Barnett of Ojai, Marcy Rozsa of Camarillo, and Ronda (Peter) Grow of San Luis Obispo. She leaves behind 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
There were no services at her request. The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice for the excellent care provided to her. Donations may be made to:
Vitas Community Connection Attn: Lori Netzer 16830 Ventura Blvd. Ste. #315 Encino, CA 91436.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020