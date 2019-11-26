|
|
Elenore De Boni
Elenore De Boni, 100, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 25, 2019. Elenore was born October 7, 1919 in Redlodge, Montana, where she was raised. She was the middle of three daughters. At 19 she moved to Somis to help her Aunt cook and clean on a farm, and there, she met her future husband. She has been a resident of Somis, and that farm, for more than 80 years.
Elenore was very active in her Community. She served on the election board for 50 years and was a founding member of the Mesa Mother's Club. She was a 4-H leader for more than 20 years and was on many of the Ventura County Fair Committees and an active judge of sewing and flower arranging for many years. Elenore also worked on the suicide hotline for several years. In 1967 she joined the Floral Artists and was a member until the Group Broke up in 1990. Anyone who knew her is aware of her incredible flower arranging skills and her love of her gardens and yard. Another of her favorite things was dancing. She and John were members of the Valley Stars Square Dance Club for 51 years, and the Gold Coast Ballroom Danc3 Club for more than 25 years.
Elenore will be remembered as someone who was soft spoken, caring, patient, and loved a "job well done!"
Elenore is survived by her children, Ronald De Boni and Julie De St Jean (William). Her older sister Aurora Loss, her grandchildren, Jason De Boni, Ryan De Boni (Karina), Curtis De Boni (Toni), Rachel Walker Martinez (Leonardo), Lacey Walker, Sheena De St Jean Zernicek (Clifford), Ivia De St Jean, and by her 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Eda Loss, Her loving husband of more than 70 years, John De Boni, her younger sister, Flora Loss Fournier, and her grandson, Dustin Walker.
Elenore's service will be in the main chapel at Conejo Mountain Mortuary on Sunday, December 1, 2019. A viewing will start at 9:00am and the Service will begin at 10:00am. There will be a Reception immediately following the service.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019