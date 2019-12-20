Services
Eligio Carrillo Ballesteros Obituary
Eligio Carrillo Ballesteros

Oxnard - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved uncle Eligio Carrillo Ballesteros aka "Licho", of Oxnard, CA. On Friday, December 13, 2019 he entered the gates of heaven.

Eligio was born on February 15, 1940 to Gabriel and Guadalupe Ballesteros and was a life time resident of Oxnard. He retired as a Longshoreman after 50+ years.

He loved shopping, traveling, doing his Sudoku crosswords, watching movies, eating sweets, going out to breakfast, being a jokester and he had a kind heart in helping others.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Sabrina Salazar, granddaughter, Alexis Esquivel, Niece, Michell Ballesteros and many other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents Gabriel and Guadalupe Ballesteros, sister Jennie Avalos, Brothers, Theodore, Gabriel, Bobby and Walter Ballesteros, Nephew Jason "Peanut".

The family will be receiving guests Friday, December 27, 2019, at Funeraria Del Angel, 401 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard., from 3:00 pm to 9:00pm. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 6:00pm.

Please log on to www.funerariadelangeloxnard.com to sign the family's online Life Remembered guestbook.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
