|
|
Elisabeth Ries-Hall
Camarillo - Elisabeth Ries-Hall, born on 16 February 1950 in Wuerzburg Germany and a long time resident of both Camarillo, CA and Volkach, Germany passed away on Friday, 31 May 2019 in JuliusSpital Hospital in Wuerzburg, Germany, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Elisabeth is survived by her husband, James E. Hall and son, Michael J. Hall to whom she was a loving wife, mother and friend that was truly loved and cherished by all. She will forever be remembered and cherished by her husband Jim, her son Michael and by all who knew and loved her.
God bless her and may she rest in peace with God, the heavenly father.
Funeral services will be held on 14 June 2019 in Volkach, Germany. Donations in Elisabeth's name may be made to Saint Jude's.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 6 to June 8, 2019