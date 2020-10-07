Elizabeth Ann Anger
Elizabeth Ann Anger (Libby), 58, fought hard before passing on August 31, 2020. Libby had several bouts with cancer over 20 years and a major stroke in 2007 that could not shake her from the desire to overcome. Libby worked in the medical field for over 30 years, even returning to work after recovering from her stroke. Her last battle with cancer along with mounting physical challenges from the stroke, continued to be fought until her passing. Libby was a determined fighter and had a fierce competitiveness to win. From her days as an athlete until the end, she was an inspiration of what it means to never give up.
Libby was born in Great Lakes, Illinois, the youngest of 8 children. She graduated from Calabasas High and attended Moorpark College and Humboldt State University. Predeceased by parents Chuck and Evelyn Anger, and sister Mary Hovivian. Sons Nicholas and Taylor Morgan, granddaughter Laylah, and siblings Chuck Jr., Steve, Mike, Cathy Frazier, Patti Klatt, and Donna Crawford survive her.
Libby requested that no services be held. Instead she asked us to celebrate her memory; each in our own way. Libby's final resting place will be at Conejo Mountain Cemetery in Camarillo. Libby requested in lieu of flowers that a donation be made in her memory to your favorite charity
. Libby supported cancer charities, animal shelters, and causes assisting abused animals. Rest in Peace Libby; enjoy the company of Mom, Dad, and Mary without your earthly pain.