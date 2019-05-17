|
|
Elizabeth Day Watson Tanguy
Ventura - Elizabeth Tanguy, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, great-aunt, and great-great-aunt, passed away at Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks, CA on Monday, May 6, 2019. Elizabeth was born in Philadelphia, PA, on December 11, 1934. She moved with her family to Thousand Oaks, CA in 1973, where she was a resident until her death. Elizabeth was a life-long pianist, earning her BA in Music from Cal State Northridge. She spent many years as a private music teacher. Her other interests included reading and genealogy.
Elizabeth's beloved husband of 57 years, Lewis L. Tanguy, predeceased her in 2011. She was also predeceased by her parents and her brother, Andrew Watson. Elizabeth is survived by her fiancé Ralph Jolissaint of Thousand Oaks, CA; her three children, Stephen Tanguy (Terri) of Jerome, Idaho; Laura Tanguy White (John) of Purcellville, VA; and Louise Tanguy of Seattle, WA; six grandchildren, Adam Tanguy, Sarah Tanguy, Ryan Walsh (Mandi), Stephen James Tanguy, Meredith Overstreet (Steve), and Lindsay Tanguy; 13 great-grandchildren; sister Agnes Watson; cousin Anne Evans; and many nieces and nephews, as well as many other loving friends and relatives.
Elizabeth was a beautiful and gentle person, loved by all who knew her. A memorial service/celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held for family and friends at a later date.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 17, 2019