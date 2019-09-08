Services
Mission Family Mortuary
531 California Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93304
(661)323-3339
Elizabeth J. Norris


1925 - 2019
Ventura - Former Ventura resident Elizabeth J. Norris, age 93, passed away peacefully on September 1st, 2019. She was born on November 25, 1925 in Glendale CA. to Arthur and Ivah Johnston. Liz grew up in Tujunga, CA. She was married to Leland E. Norris on September 30th, 1950 until his passing on March 1, 1998, in Ventura, CA. Elizabeth moved to Bakersfield in December of 1998 to be closer to her daughter Essa, and extended family.

Liz worked as an escrow officer for Ticor Title until her retirement in 1988. She and Lee enjoyed the many friendships they made through numerous clubs in the Ventura area. They were members of the Ventura Orchid Society, Oxnard Bonsai Club, and several others.

Liz was happiest when surrounded by friends and family. She loved to entertain and her thought was always "the more the merrier".

She is survived by her daughter Essa Hall (Ignacio), son Eric Norris (Debby), grandchildren Sarah Kopping(Garrett), Keri Spain(Thomas), Julie Aranda, Logan Norris, Lindsay Norris, great granddaughter Emilee Aranda, and sister in law Joanne Norris, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. She also cherished her friendship with Lois Baxter of Nixa, Missouri. She and Lois were best friends since 1963 and spoke everyday until her death.

A private graveside service will be held at Grand View Memorial Park in Glendale, CA. on Sept. 14 at 11:00. A reception celebrating her life will be held at 12:00 Sunday Sept. 15th at Hodel's, 5917 Knudsen Drive, Bakersfield.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 8, 2019
