Elizabeth Johnson
Oxnard, CA
Mrs. Elizabeth Johnson, who while attending Oxnard High School was the first Black majorette ever in Ventura County, died peacefully at the age of 88 on Monday morning, April 15th, 2019, at her home in Oxnard's Rose Park neighborhood.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her grandson Colyn William Van Buren. She is survived by her husband William "Ragman" Johnson; her daughters Mae Sharrion Johnson, Tesha Ann Johnson, Clinese Johnson (George) Davis, and Collette Johnson (Luis) Ramirez; her grandchildren George Davis III, Claudette Davis, Chloe Ramirez, and Corinne Ramirez; her sister Ella Mary Lilly; and a host of bereaved relatives and close friends.
A service in celebration of Mrs. Johnson's long, rich, and very blessed life will be held on Tuesday April 23rd at 11AM at Bethel AME Church, 855 South "F" Street, Oxnard, with burial immediately following at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019