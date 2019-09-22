|
|
Elizabeth (Betty) Warren Epps
Thousand Oaks - Elizabeth (Betty) Warren Epps passed away peacefully one week after her 98th birthday on August 29, 2019. She celebrated this milestone with friends and family. Elizabeth was born in Poughkeepsie, New York where she also attended Vassar College with a full scholarship as a math major. During the war, she worked at Grumman Aircraft where she met her late husband of 67 years, L. Macon Epps, an Aeronautical Engineer. They lived in Huntington, Long Island where they raised two daughters. She was active in the community with the League of Woman Voters, Old First Presbyterian Church, Stepping Stones and other organizations.
Elizabeth and Macon later moved to Dover, New Hampshire to ski and enjoy the mountains. In 2000, they moved to Leisure Village in Camarillo and in 2009 to University Village in Thousand Oaks.
Elizabeth will be remembered for her kindness, whit and intellectual acumen. She is survived by daughters, Christina Warren Saul and Rebecca Catterall; grandchildren, Lisa, Hannah and Grady Catterall; and five great grandchildren.
A Remembrance and Celebration of Life will be held at University Village in Thousand Oaks on Sunday, September 29th at 3 PM. Her final resting place is Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo, California.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 22, 2019