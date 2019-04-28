|
Ella June Dahlgren
Boerne, TX
Ella June Dahlgren, (Boerne, Texas), passed away on March 25, 2019.
She was born June 19, 1932 to the late Virgil and Daisy Richerson and moved to Santa Paula, California with her family at age two.
She graduated from Santa Paula High School in 1950, studied accounting and business at Ventura Junior College and began her career with a locally owned irrigation company, Coastal Pipco. June spent the next 30 years growing and advancing with Coastal Pipco. She was appointed Assistant Vice President after 25 years of service.
June married Robert (Bob) Dahlgren in 1973. They lived together in Somis, Ventura, and Paso Robles, California before moving to Texas. June and Bob loved to travel and spend time with family and friends.
June is fondly remembered for her generosity in caring for and helping others. She enjoyed cooking and hosting family gatherings. And she gave her time and support to the First United Methodist Church; leading youth groups and assisting with church functions. Most especially, June was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
June is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Jacqueline and Tim Williams of Redwood Valley, California and Leslie and Barry Pulliam of San Antonio, Texas, her brother and sister-in-law Robert and Yvonne Andrews of Vancouver, Washington, three grandchildren and two grand son-in-laws; Lindsay and Jaymes Merritt and Katie and Matt Pickering of San Antonio, Texas, and Travis Williams of Redwood Valley, California, and eight great grand-children; Carson, Kylie, Kennedy, Blake, Cody, Ella, Daisy, and Grace.
June is preceded in death by her mother, Daisy Andrews, her father Virgil Richerson, and her stepfather Truman Andrews.
The family requests donations in June's honor be made to Alamo Hospice, 1595 S. Main Street, Suite 101, Boerne, Texas, 78006.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 28, 2019