|
|
Ellen Marie Elsensohn
Camarillo - Ellen Marie Elsensohn, 86, passed away May 8th, 2019. She was born Ellen Marie Hail, February 12th, 1933, in Dade County, Missouri, the second youngest of nine, to William Andrew Hail and Gemima Hail.
She left her small town after high school, moving to Kansas City, then to California, and worked as an executive secretary and a notary public, until meeting and marrying Louis Earl Elsensohn in 1960 and beginning a full life of family, friends, and travel.
She loved visiting new places, traveling with Louis to fifty states and six continents. Her favorite location was Australia. Called Marie by friends and family, she was always outgoing, elegant and reserved. She and Louis retired for a time in Springfield, Missouri. Ellen moved back to Camarillo, California after his passing, and enjoyed being an active member in her church.
Ellen Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Louis Earl Elsensohn, and her son, Richard Lee Elsensohn (20 months). She is survived by her children: daughter, Robin Lou Douglas; daughter, Karen Ann Cyffka and husband Robert; son, David Allen Elsensohn and wife Bianca; three grandchildren: Mark and wife Alicia, Erin and husband John, and Scott Cyffka; one sister, Lora Lee Tucker.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 8th, 2019, at 1:00pm, at Trinity Presbyterian Church - 2304 Antonio Ave, Camarillo, CA 93010.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 1, 2019