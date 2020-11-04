Elodia Sanchez Quinto de Partida
Oxnard - Elodia Sanchez Quinto de Partida, age 93, passed on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Oxnard, California surrounded by her family. Elodia was born in El Pueblo de Ixtlahuacan, Colima, Mexico on October 22, 1927 to parents Estefana Quinto and Jose Sanchez.
Elodia left her home town at the young age of 13. She found work as a housekeeper and became skilled at, tailoring and the art of cross-stitching. At the age of 17, she decided to seek greater opportunities, and moved to Mexicali, Baja California where she met her husband. While starting their family, Elodia continued building her skills and working to care for and provide for her family. By the age of 30 she had honed all of her skills, becoming an accomplished clothing designer, with many clients seeking her out to design and create elaborate garments.
Elodia was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who instilled in her family a strong work ethic, resourcefulness, and through culinary tradition, the essence of what it means to be a family. She had the innate ability to create beauty, provide sustenance, and care for her family out of the most minimal of resources. It was important to Elodia to pass on her knowledge and skills, not only her children, but to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well. These traits and skills will continue to be passed on in her memory.
A devout Catholic, she and her husband were active members of their local church and parish groups. She was an original member of the Oasis del Espiritu Santo, a dedicated follower of the Adoracion Nocturna Mexicana, and a member of the Agua Viva Parish Group for over 45 years. Always a humble servant of God, Elodia found ways to be of service by helping out in catechism classes, volunteering as a food server during religious retreats, and helping with fundraising by making champurrado for Sunday Mass for over 20 years. Her champurrado recipe is still used today to make this Mexican beverage by different parish groups for fundraising events.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Luis Partida Palomino, their children Ildelfonso Partida, Eba Partida, Jose Luis Partida, and granddaughter Leticia Isabel Partida. Elodia Partida Sanchez is survived by her 5 children: Maria de Jesus Pence (James deceased), Manuela Estrada (Miguel), Amador Partida (Madeline), Esther Rascoe (Dale), and Ycela Partida. Elodia will also be fondly remembered by her 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
The Partida family would like to thank family and friends who helped Elodia live out her life with dignity and in the comfort of her home. The Partida family would also like to acknowledge and express our deepest appreciation to the caretakers, nurses, and staff of Assisted Home Health and Hospice of Ventura. And to the long time family physician to both Luis and Elodia Partida, Dr. Paduvilan C. Narayan and staff, Liz Juarez, at The Channel Island Medical Clinic.
In lieu of flowers, the Partida family would like donations to be given to the Agua Viva Parish Group or a tribute donation to your local organization to support cardiovascular research.
A rosary will begin at 9:00am on Friday, November 6, 2020 with a funeral mass to be celebrated at 9:30am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church located at 500 North Juanita Avenue in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery.
