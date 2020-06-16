Elsie Cedar
Elsie Cedar

Brighton Beach - Elsie Cedar, loving wife and mother, died June 13th, 2020 at 95. Brighton Beach native, married George Cedar. Secretary, artist, graduate student, known for her compassion, love of family and friends, and zest for life. Survived by children Wendy (John) Parmenter, Larry (Pamela) Cedar, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.




Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
