Elvira Mary MillánVentura - Elvira "Elvie" Millán, born September 18, 1920, was a life-long Ventura resident and parishioner of the San Buenaventura Mission. She traveled to her final spiritual destination on Friday, August 14, 2020.Elvira started working in 1937 at the age of 17 for JJ Newberry Company and stayed with them for 53 years. She started in the stock room and worked her way up to office manager where her math skills and attention to detail made her indispensable to the company. She was proud of the fact that she was the first Latina to ever be hired at the Ventura store.Elvira's way with numbers served her well throughout her life. She volunteered to count money at the San Buenaventura Mission for many years into her 90s.Elvira's life was devoted to her family and the Catholic Church. Her awards and accolades from the Church are too numerous to mention. The certificate and accompanying medal she was most proud of is the extremely prestigious award granted to the laity in the Catholic Church. The certificate is inscribed with the following words: The Supreme Pontiff, John Paul II using his power to honor by a mark of distinction, has been fit to bestow upon Lady Elvira Millan this gold medal, established for those exceedingly well deserved in Christian matters from the Office of the Vatican, 28 December, 1999.Elvira was an active member of the Young Ladies Institute (YLI) San Buenaventura Institute #160 since 1941, where she served as President from 1983 to 1985 and treasurer for a number of years. She was also a member of the Rosary Altar Society, where she served as treasurer for many years.Elvira loved traveling, wine and chocolate! She traveled all over the world! Elvira was an amazing storyteller and local and family historian. Anyone who was blessed to get her started on her stories would soon be mesmerized and lose track of time! Her memory of historical events was documented by the Tortilla Flats Legacy Committee where her contribution will remain a part of its archives.Elvira's qualities were vast. She was an independent, persistent and strong woman with a generous, kind spirit and a great sense of humor. She was lovingly called "Nini Clause" by many of her nieces, nephews, cousins and god children, as she always made sure that everyone had a gift! Elvira was blessed to be a bilingual (Spanish), bicultural woman. She used this gift at home, work and in many of her travels.Elvira was preceded in death by her parents Jose and Josefa Pulido Millán, her brother Alfonso Millán, sister Angelina Marquez and sister María Socorro Millán (Sister M. Jacinta, CSC), who passed away on April 15, 2020 at the Sisters of the Holy Cross Convent in South Bend, Indiana.She is survived by her brother, Edward Millán, (Raquel), several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews, and endless cousins! Elvira will be greatly missed! Vaya con Dios!Visitation will be on Thursday, August 20 from 1 - 5 pm at JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001. The Rosary will be recited at 10:00 am, Friday, August 21, immediately followed by a funeral mass at Mission Basilica San Buenaventura, 211 E. Main Street, Ventura, 93001. Interment to follow at Ivy Lawn.Attendance will be limited due to COVID- 19. Masks must be worn, and social distancing will be observed. Parking is limited behind the Church; additional public parking is available on Palm and Santa Clara Streets and behind the Knights of Columbus Hall.The services will be live streamed on Facebook at Mission Basilica San Buenaventura. The services can be accessed on YouTube later that same day.Donations in her memory may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Cross, Saint Catherine's Convent, 1031 Poli Street, Ventura, CA 93001 or to Mission Basilica San Buenaventura, 211 E. Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001.