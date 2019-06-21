|
|
Elvira San Jose
Oxnard - Elvira San Jose, 88, born September 27th, 1930 in Bocaue, Bulacan, Philippines died surrounded by family on June 4, 2019. She lived in Ventura County for over 45 years. Her bold and intrepid spirit permitted her to work through her last weeks at her business that she founded with her late husband. She is survived by her children Mary, Ellis, Emily, and Evelyn, 3 siblings, 5 grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. We will miss her dearly. Santa Clara Mortuary Chapel in Oxnard: Visitation 5-8 PM Rosary 6 PM on Thursday, June 27, 2019; Funeral Mass & interment on Friday June 28, 2019 11:00 AM. Reception immediately following interment. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. John's Healthcare Foundation, 1600 Rose Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93030. Please specify donations to be directed to Cardiac Rehab and/or Telemetry Floor in honor of Elvira J San Jose. Donation questions only contact 805-988-2635.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 21 to June 23, 2019