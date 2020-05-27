Emiliana H. Garcia



It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of Emiliana H. Garcia. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister who passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was 88 years old.



She was born in Ezequiel Montes, Queretaro Mexico and came to the United States in 1958 when she married her husband Jose P. Garcia. She was a Ventura County resident for 62 years. She is survived by her four children Joey Garcia, Juan Manuel Garcia, Norma Magana (Miguel) and Gracie Gaona (Jose), Sisters, Angela, Maria De Jesus and brother Jeronimo Hernandez Resendiz. She has six grandchildren Adrian Garcia, Gabriel Garcia, Melissa Magana, Brian Magana (Maria), Brenda Gaona and Jason Gaona and six great-grandchildren.



In addition, to raising her children she worked many years at Oxnard Frozen Foods, Hueblein, and Smuckers. She was a hardworking mom who always provided the best for her children. She was an excellent cook, enjoyed gardening in her backyard, spending time with family, and watching her telenovelas. Her sweet and loving manner and caring spirit will be greatly missed.



Emily was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 47 years, Jose P. Garcia, and siblings Santiago, Jacinto and Maria Hernandez Resendiz.



A special thank you to Assisted Hospice staff for the invaluable care and comfort support provided for five years and a special thanks to all the caregivers who assisted (Vicki Perez, Martha Galvan, Silvana Rodriguez and Elvia Pamatz).



A private viewing, rosary and burial has been arranged for May 31 and June 1st, 2020.









