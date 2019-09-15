|
|
Emilie Thorsnes
Newbury Park - Emilie Thorsnes passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019 in her own home, exactly as she had hoped, at age 96. Emilie was raised on a homestead in Canada and spent her early life there before she left in search of more opportunities and a more hospitable climate. She landed first in Simi Valley and then ultimately in Newbury Park. She raised a son and two daughters (Ron, Mary, and Becky) and took immense pride in all of their achievements.
Emilie was an incredibly strong, independent, and fearless woman who accomplished a tremendous amount through perseverance and sacrifice. She wanted a better life for her children and took every step to ensure that they had the opportunities that were not available to her. She was a passionate and talented gardener (she especially loved roses and gardenias), seamstress, quilter, cook (she made amazing pierogi!), and for 17 years, until the age of 94, volunteered for FoodShare where she advocated for the recipients and sewed a special article of clothing for each of them. Over the years, she also made many beds for the cats and dogs at the Camarillo and Agoura animal shelters.
She is survived by her daughters and grandchildren Dillon, Dana, and Sharon who all love her very much.
If you knew or were touched by Emilie in any way, please join us for a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 19 at Simi Valley Public Cemetery, 1461 Thompson Lane, Simi Valley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Foodshare of Ventura County.
Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Thousand Oaks (805)230-2800.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 15, 2019