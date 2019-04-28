|
|
Emily Brown
Oxnard, CA
Mrs. Emily Crum Brown was born in Bamberg, South Carolina on May 1, 1928 to the late Elbert and Rever Crum. She departed this life on Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, CA surrounded by her children.
She had strong work ethic, Emily, affectionately known as "Granny", was a faithful mother, loving grandmother, caring great grandmother, compassionate cousin and friend to many. Spending time with her family, attending Bible Study, and giving to others was Emily's favorite pass times. She also loved to travel with her family and was always there if you needed her.
Emily leaves many fond and loving memories. She is survived by: three daughters: Janet McCutchen of Connecticut; Carolyn McKinney of Georgia; and Tobbie Gibson of California; Two sons: Benjamin F. Brown Jr. of California and Terry Leroy Brown of North Carolina; 20 Grandchildren and 39 Great Grand Children, 2 Great-Great Grand Children and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held from 9:00am to 11:00am on Saturday May 4, 2019 with a Celebration of Life Ceremony to begin at 11:00am at Bethel AME Church located at 855 South F Street in Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 28, 2019