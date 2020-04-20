|
Emily Gualberto Canonizado, age 69 of Oxnard, CA passed away on April 16, 2020 at Community Memorial Hospital after a sudden illness. She was born January 23, 1951 in the Philippines. Emily have been living in the US for almost 45 years.
Emily loved spending time with her family, especially with her sisters. She also loved shopping, gardening and painting. She would spend countless hours painting. Emily loved to garden and maintain her yard, especially her orchids. She also enjoyed capturing moments in pictures and would fill her facebook with great memories. Emily graduated at Conejo Valley Licensed Vocational Nursing in 1987. She has been a nurse for almost 31 years.
She is survived by her siblings of 8; Brothers: Danilo (Faye) Canonizado, Edmund (Cora) Canonizado and Solomon (Leonida) Canonizado. Sisters: Melinda, Thelma (Edgar) Nacion, Jocelyn, Venus (Lance Michael) Brady and Leilani (Michael Roy) Patton.
Nephews: Cromwell (Jennifer) Nacion, Darwin Nacion, Matthew Patton, Leosol, Lawrence, Shawn and Jamison Canonizado. Nieces: Jean (Larry) Gamboa, Diana (Froilan) Funiestas, Pamela (Joel) Rivera, Heather Brady, Christine, Cristabelle Canonizado, Mailane and Michelle Patton.
Great Nephews: Jarred de Soto, Lorenzo Gamboa, John Christopher Nacion, Bryce Ethan Funiestas. Great Nieces: Makayla Caliboso, MJ and Sorsha Rivera.
Emily left behind a cat name Berlin who will be cared after one of her sisters.
Due to recent worldwide pandemic dealing with COVID-19, the family would like to have a family funeral service reserved for immediately family only held at Santa Clara Mortuary Oxnard, CA. A memorial mass to celebrate her life will be held at a later time.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020