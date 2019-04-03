|
Emily Lousie "Emy Lou" Munger
Ventura, CA
Emily Louise "Emy Lou" Munger died on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 surrounded by loving family at home in Ventura. She was 97.
Emily was born November 11, 1921 in Oxnard and lived all of her life in Ventura County. She graduated from Ventura High School in 1938 and married C. Dalton Munger in 1939.
Emy Lou was a devoted homemaker and mother as well as a helpmate in the family business, Channel Electric. She belonged to the women's branch of the Lion's Club, Idaka, the Saticoy Country Club, and several bowling leagues. Emy Lou enjoyed playing golf for many years at courses all over the world. She often took classes to learn new skills-flower arranging, tole painting, and yoga. She even learned to train the family Doberman. Emy Lou often volunteered within the community, joining the annual March of Dimes neighborhood walks, delivering meals on wheels, teaching prisoners to read, arranging for meals for the less fortunate during the holidays. But her family brought her the most pride and purpose.
Emily is survived by daughters, Patricia Fry (Dennis Mullican) of Ojai and Diana Wigton (Danny Lenahan) of Ventura; daughter-in-law, Christine Munger of Cottonwood, Idaho; and son-in-law, Marty Fry of Emmet, Idaho; grandchildren, Terri and Mark Yanez of Coalinga, Penny and Rick Vogel of Ojai, Marti and Mark Weedon of Ojai, Cindy Wigton of Ventura, Kathy and Karl Dyer of Clovis, Jennie and Brent Goeckner of Craigmont, Idaho; and Ben and Maureen Munger of Cottonwood, Idaho. She will also be missed by her twenty adoring great grandchildren, nine great-great grandchildren, much-loved nephews and nieces, and her constant cat companion, Smokey.
Emy Lou was especially proud of being the queenpin in four sets of five generations. She loved her family and that includes her team of caregivers, Joyce, Ofelia, Valerie, Sonia, Paola, Jodi, and her Livingston visiting nurse, Courtney.
Emily was preceded in death by her parents Ted and Maude Calvert, her beloved husband, Dalton Munger; son, William Dalton Munger; son-in-law, Bruce Wigton; sister, Nancy Gordon; and great-grandchildren, Mark Allen Yanez and Hope Munger.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Rd., Ventura, Chaplain Paul Lenderman officiating.
Donations in Emily Munger's name may be made to Livingston Visiting Nurse Association of Ventura County at 3350 Telegraph Road, Ventura, CA 93003.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 3, 2019