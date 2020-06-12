Emily Therese Fajardo
On the morning of June 7th, 2020, Emily Therese Fajardo passed away at the age of 27. Emily was born on April 22, 1993, to parents Donna and Efren Fajardo. With a kind and gentle spirit and a wonderful sense of humor, Emily was easily loved and adored by all who knew her. She received an abundance of love and care that few are fortunate to experience. Emily will forever hold a place in our hearts. She is survived by her parents, Donna and Efren, her sister, Elisa (Peter) and brother, Jacob. In lieu of flowers, please remember her by making a donation to The Arc of Ventura County or The Special Olympics of Southern California.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.