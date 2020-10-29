1/1
Enid Sarah Dach
Enid Sarah Dach

Simi Valley - Enid Sarah Dach, who lived in Simi Valley for the past 34 years, died Sunday after a brief illness. She was 94.

Born Oct 29, 1925 in Barrow-in-Furness England , Enid was well travelled and lived in London and Lake District during WWII, Canada, and New York before she settled in California. She moved to Simi Valley from Studio City in 1986 with her husband, Lee Dach.

She enjoyed working with disabled children, volunteering within the community and church, writing, painting, sewing, and singing. She loved acting and went by the stage name Dale Jordan. She was a very close with her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and late husband of 37 years . She was a devout Catholic and member of Saint Peter Clavers Church and Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Enid is survived by her daughter, Margaret Marasco, son in law Joseph Marasco, grandchildren: Mary Marasco, Teresa Woodard, Catherine Marasco, Michael and Kasandra Marasco, grandchildren: Kailani Fountaine and Livia Woodard; sister Joyce DiBenedetti and husband Mathew DiBenedetti; neice Michelle J DiBenedetti and husband Mathew Hillesland, nephew Mathew DiBenedetti and grandnewphews Matteo Hillesland and Maceo Hillesland.

A visitation with viewing will be held at Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home: 2636 Sycamore Dr. Simi Valley, Ca 93065 from 4-8:00 p.m. on Monday Nov. 2, 2020. There will be a Rosary Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. 2380 Stow St. Simi Valley, Ca 93063. Burial will follow the mass at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. 1380 Fitzgerald Rd. Simi Valley, Ca 93065




Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
