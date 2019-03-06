|
Enrique "Ricky" Grijalva
Oxnard, CA
Enrique "Ricky" Grijalva, beloved father and mother to his girls, grandpa, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, passed away on the morning of March 2, following a short and courageous fight with pancreatic cancer.
Ricky was born on July 24, 1965 in Port Hueneme and raised in Oxnard. He loved fishing, eating out, exploring new places and listening to all genres of music. He also loved teaching and spoiling his grandchildren. He was kind, charismatic, a "Lady's Man" and gave in to the fact that he was meant to live a family life surrounded by mostly women. He worked as a truck driver and self employed auto glass technician.
He is survived by his Angel on Earth and love of his life Linda Garza, mother Ramona, amazing daughters Anamarie and Christal, grandchildren Hector Jr, Chris, Alex, Yaneli, Emily and the angel he's sending in a matter of weeks Baby Enrique; stepdaughters Marissa, Veronica, Crystal, Cecilia, Angelica and their children; sisters Rosario Cardenas (husband Javier), Maria Guadalupe Hernandez (husband Phillip); nieces Yvonne, Elizabeth, Diana; nephew Robert, grand nieces Sarai and Samara and countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Ricky was preceded in death by his father Jose Alberto Grijalva.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 4:00p.m. to 10:00p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00p.m. at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel in Oxnard. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard.
