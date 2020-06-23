Epifanio "Smiley" Dimalanta



Oxnard - Epifanio Dimalanta, 93 everlasting strong years, passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday, June 8, 2020 at 1:30 am. Epifanio was born and raised in San Carlos, Pangasinan, Philippines on August 17, 1926 to Valentino and Patricia Dimalanta.



In 1946, he joined the United States Navy at age 20. At the age of 25, he courted and married Gloria Alcones on May 20, 1951. He served 23 years in the Navy and retired in 1969. After retirement from the U.S. Navy, he worked another 20 years with the U.S. Postal Service in Ventura County.



While deployed, he was stationed on the USS Bon Homme Richard during his military years. During his military tenure, he served in World War II, Korea, and is a Vietnam Veteran. He moved and traveled from the Philippines to the USA, where him and Gloria lived in Richmond, Virginia. They then moved to Wilmington, California, and finally in 1970, to Oxnard, California.



Epifanio had 12 wonderful children, and with them came 18 beautiful grandchildren. He was best known for his famous homemade Dinuguan, Sour Kraut Ribs, and Lumpia. He was a loving, strong, and stubborn father and grandfather who always had a military misdemeanor. He was a person of, "do what I say." He always said that you fight with your enemies, but not with your brothers and sisters.



Epifanio, a beloved husband to Gloria for 68 years (whom just passed away 6 months ago), was a strict and proud father to his 12 children (9 boys, 3 girls). He was a warmhearted, caring grandfather to his 18 grandchildren, as well as a brother, an uncle, and a cousin. He lived his 93 years of life to the fullest, making our lives better with every day he lived. He survived the COVID-19, but it took him over a month at SJMH to recover, from April 8 - May 14, 2020. He was transferred to Glenwood Health Center temporary for OT, PT, ST, to get back his strength and on his feet, unfortunately, he was called early to be with his wife and sons in heaven. He was the last Dimalanta Patriarch to pass away of all his 6 siblings; he is now joined with his creator.



He was preceded in death by his parents (Valentino & Patricia Dimalanta), his brothers (Emilio, Titong), his sisters (Sion, Coring Frias, Martina Deguzman, Conching Hernandez,) his precious wife Gloria and his 2 sons (Victor and Roland).



He is survived by his 3 daughters: Zenaida (Michael) and Alice (husband, Joe), Marcy (Mario, sr.), his 7 sons: Henry (wife, Joy), Epifanio "Junior" (wife, Lynrose), Richard (wife, Lina), Frank (wife, Johnna), Bill, John, Steve (wife, Velma); 18 grandchildren: Albert (wife, Laura), Sydney (husband, Don), Jeremy, Dominic, Andre, Philip, Ryan, Nathan, Justin, Melissa, Michelle, Jynell, Adrianna, Rinna, Joie, Ariel, Sienna, Jacqueline; 1st great-grandchild baby expected on: DOB: October 2020 (male).



Funeral Services for Epifanio "Smiley" Dimalanta:



Conejo Mountain Funeral Home, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo, CA 93012



Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 5:00 pm (Rosary / Viewing) Limit 90 (must wear mask)



Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 10:00 am (Mass / Burial) Limit 90 (must wear mask)



To send flowers to the family in memory of Epifanio Dimalanta, send to Conejo Mountain Funeral Home. To RSVP for attendance email: zpena@vcccd.edu (Attention: Zenaida Dimalanta Pena)









