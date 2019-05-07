Services
Griffin Family Funeral Chapels
101 East Wilbur Road
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
(805) 230-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Skaggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Harmon (Aka Clyde Gilroy) Skaggs


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eric Harmon (Aka Clyde Gilroy) Skaggs Obituary
Eric Harmon Skaggs (aka Clyde Gilroy)

Ventura County - Eric Harmon Skaggs, 60, of Ventura County, died May 1st, at his home in Thousand Oaks. Eric was born on July 19th, 1959, in Van Nuys, CA, to Sonia and William Skaggs.

Eric graduated from Thousand Oaks High School in 1976 and went on to work in the community as an automotive mechanic for over 30 years before retiring in 2010. He had a passion for phonographs, music, and motorcycles. Eric had an amazing sense of humor and an innate ability to make friends and family laugh.

He is survived by Lynda, his wife and high school sweetheart of 37 years, his children Shayna (Pat) Daniels, Whitney Skaggs, and Kylen (Kaisy) Skaggs, his grandchildren, Aspen and Sage Daniels, his brother Chris Skaggs and his sister Julie (Bob) Gustafson along with several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Sonia Skaggs, father William Skaggs, and brother Chad Skaggs.

In lieu of a service, family asks that donations be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at 120 Wall Street, 29th Floor, New York, NY 10005.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels
Download Now