Eric Harmon Skaggs (aka Clyde Gilroy)
Ventura County - Eric Harmon Skaggs, 60, of Ventura County, died May 1st, at his home in Thousand Oaks. Eric was born on July 19th, 1959, in Van Nuys, CA, to Sonia and William Skaggs.
Eric graduated from Thousand Oaks High School in 1976 and went on to work in the community as an automotive mechanic for over 30 years before retiring in 2010. He had a passion for phonographs, music, and motorcycles. Eric had an amazing sense of humor and an innate ability to make friends and family laugh.
He is survived by Lynda, his wife and high school sweetheart of 37 years, his children Shayna (Pat) Daniels, Whitney Skaggs, and Kylen (Kaisy) Skaggs, his grandchildren, Aspen and Sage Daniels, his brother Chris Skaggs and his sister Julie (Bob) Gustafson along with several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Sonia Skaggs, father William Skaggs, and brother Chad Skaggs.
In lieu of a service, family asks that donations be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at 120 Wall Street, 29th Floor, New York, NY 10005.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 7, 2019