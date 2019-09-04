Services
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 487-1720
Eric Roy Riekki


1948 - 2019
Eric Roy Riekki Obituary
Eric Roy Riekki

Ventura - Eric Roy Riekki was born on June 9th, 1948. He left this earth on July 29th, 2019. Eric moved to Ventura in 1956 from Victoria, Canada. He graduated from Buena High School in 1966. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the United States Navy from 1967 to 1971. He was a boiler plant operator for over 25 years. Eric served as an armed guard at the Ronald Reagan Library, retiring in 2016. Eric was also a Freemason of the Masonic Lodge. Eric is survived by his wife Rose and step-children Rick, Tammy (Leo), Richie and Ken (Sharon), three grand-daughters, one grandson, brother Alan (Mona) and sister Linda (Rob). Eric was entrusted to the care of the family-owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard, www.reardonfh.com
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 4, 2019
