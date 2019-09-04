|
Eric Roy Riekki
Ventura - Eric Roy Riekki was born on June 9th, 1948. He left this earth on July 29th, 2019. Eric moved to Ventura in 1956 from Victoria, Canada. He graduated from Buena High School in 1966. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the United States Navy from 1967 to 1971. He was a boiler plant operator for over 25 years. Eric served as an armed guard at the Ronald Reagan Library, retiring in 2016. Eric was also a Freemason of the Masonic Lodge. Eric is survived by his wife Rose and step-children Rick, Tammy (Leo), Richie and Ken (Sharon), three grand-daughters, one grandson, brother Alan (Mona) and sister Linda (Rob).
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 4, 2019