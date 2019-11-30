|
|
Erlinda "Renee" Donato
Our beloved mother passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019 at the age of 95 surrounded by family.
Renee as she was known to everyone was born on April 11, 1924 in Saticoy, CA to Augustine P. Cobos & Mary G. Cobos.
During her teen years she worked at her uncle's grocery store, then later began a career as a civil servant at Port Hueneme Naval Base where she worked for 38 years.
She is survived by brother Edward"Eddie" Cobos (wife Rosalie), sister Augustina "Tina" Peterson, her children Rosemary Alamillo, Charles "Chuck" Hernandez, and Kathy Hughes (husband Steve), as well as seven grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren, seven great great with one on the way.
Renee met Jimmie Donato during the mid 70's and they married in November of 1978. They we're happily married till his passing in May of 2008.
Renee enjoyed life to the fullest. She and Jimmie relished traveling the world extensively. In recent years she enjoyed spending time at her favorite casinos. She loved watching the Dodger games, but most of all spending time with her family.
During her recent illness she was attended by her very special caregiver Jojo Marchan, who was godsend.
Renee is predeceased by her father, mother, husband & father of her children Augustine "Chapo" Hernandez, brothers George, Augustine Jr., Larry, and Ralph Cobos. And most recently her husband Jimmie Donato. Later in life she reconnected with an old friend Gene Blackler and remained companions till his passing.
Services will be held at Reardon's Mortuary in Ventura, Wednesday December 4, 2019 with the viewing from 4:00-6:00pm. followed by the Rosary.
Thursday, December 5, 2019 funeral mass at Sacred Heart Church in Ventura at 10:00am with burial to follow at Santa Paula Cemetery.
Red was Renee's favorite color, please honor her by wearing red to her funeral mass.
Till we meet again Mama.
We love you.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019