- - Erlinda G. Valdez, age 92, died on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Los Robles Hospital. She was born in San Jose, CA. and is survived by 7 children, 16 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and her sister Eleanor, age 95. Erlinda was preceded by death of her husband Ernesto Valdez and two children Maggie and Lindy. Erlinda enjoyed gathering with family and friends.

A visitation will be at Reardon Funeral Home on August 21, 2019 from 5-9 pm with a Rosary prayer service at 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on August 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at Saint Rose of Lima Church in Simi Valley.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
