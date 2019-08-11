|
|
Ernest Jefferson Thornsberry Jr.
Ventura - 6/12/1935 ~ 6/11/2019
Ernie Thornsberry passed away June 11, 2019 at 11:10pm, 50 minutes away from his 84th birthday. He passed at his Oak View home surrounded by family from California to North Carolina; Bakersfield to Oregon. Ernest J. Thornsberry Jr. was born June 12, 1935 in Marianna, Arkansas. He is the son of Ernest J. Thornsberry Sr. and Jessie Viola Hardin. He was the oldest of six children: Ernie, Jimmy, Donna, Sharon, Tom and Raymond.
He came to California in his early twenties, landing first in Long Beach, then making his way to Bakersfield, Ridgecrest, and finally settling in the Ojai Valley just before the flood of 1969. He lived in Casitas Springs on the river side during the flood, then later moved to Rice Road where the family lived for more than 10 years. Eventually, he and wife, Peggy, purchased a house on Fairview Road. After Peggy passed away in 2004, he met Virginia Williamson, whom he adored, and spent his remaining years, traveling and searching for that next best place to eat.
Ernie spent most of his working years as a teamster, driving truck for OST, Sambos Restaurants, and finally retiring from Farmers Brothers Coffee in 2003. He also owned and operated his own dump truck/equipment hauling business for a few years during retirement. He was a Master Mason. He was a husband, father, grandpa and friend. He could tell a good story, and had many, many good stories to tell. He could do math in his head without a calculator, fascinating those who witnessed the gift, and if he picked up a pen and paper to describe something, you knew you were in for the long haul. He was bigger than life. Gruff. Funny… now and then. And ours: Our Daddy, Dad, Papa, Sonny, Brother, Grandpa, Uncle, and Sweetheart.
Life flies by faster than we think, and our dad's life has now moved on to that next place. He was raised Protestant, receiving Jesus Christ into his heart as a young man. He donated to many charities, including St. Jude, Children's Hospital and Shriners, among others. He once said, he couldn't watch TV commercials asking for charity donations, because he'd stay up all night worrying about not being able to give to all of them. To say we will miss him, hardly expresses how much. We are going to be lost without him.
He is preceded in death by wife, Peggy J. Thornsberry; his parents, Ernest and Jessie Thornsberry; daughters, Charlotte Leon and Pamela Jo Trueblood; two brothers, Jimmy and Raymond Thornsberry, one sister; Sharon Sutton and one grandson, David Ricardo Leon Jr.
Ernie is survived by his girls and their families: Virginia Williamson and Family. Daughters; Donna Veach (husband, Stuart) of South Carolina; Jan Marie Sanchez-Wilcox, (husband, Lee) of North Carolina; Phyllis Desamito (husband, Chris); Laquita Wilkie; Dana Andrews (husband, Norman Hatcher); Rhonda West (husband, Randy). Adopted daughters, Wanda Sumner and April Maxwell; Sister and brother, Donna Evett and Tom Thornsberry (wife Beverly) both of Bakersfield; Long-time family friend, Nathasha Montiel; 18 Grandchildren, 36 Great-grandchildren: and 1 Great-great-grandchild. As well as innumerable extended family and friends.
We wish to thank all those who gave their time, kindness and generosity caring for our father in his final days: Dr. Khozema H. Campwala, Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association (Hospice), and CMH Hospital.
A celebration of life will be held August 24th, 1pm in the afternoon at Soul Park, Ojai, California.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the in our father's name.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 11, 2019