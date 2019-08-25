|
Ernest Thomas Michael
San Diego - Ernest Thomas Michael of San Diego, California, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Monday, April 22, 2019. He was 87-years-old.
Born on January 18, 1932, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, to Hanna (John) and Elmaza Michael, Ernie was the youngest of three sons, including brothers Mike and George. Ernie graduated from New Kensington High School in 1950 and, after a stint as a fingerprint clerk for the FBI, was drafted and served two years in the army during the Korean War. Shortly thereafter, his GI Bill enabled him to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Education and a certificate to teach high school business and arithmetic courses. On August 30, 1957, Ernie married Sylvia Michael Dimitroff and soon after was hired by the Oxnard Union High School District for the newly established Rio Mesa High School. Ernie and Sylvia moved to California to start their careers and raise a family.
Ernie enjoyed more than 35 years in education as an educator, department chair, then district level director. He not only created, but spear-headed, several outreach programs with community business partnerships, enabling student training for full-time, postgraduate careers. Ernie was also an entrepreneur, an owner and operator of real-estate and tax preparation businesses. After becoming a widow, Ernie found love again, married Ruth Dundon on July 26, 2003 and moved to San Diego.
Ernie was gifted with many talents, always welcoming new opportunities and adventures. Whether he was traveling throughout Europe for a year with his young family, perfecting his ever-improving golf game, or becoming an award-winning artist featured at the Del Mar Fair, Ernie's zest for life and electric personality lit up every room. He loved wholeheartedly and, while prioritizing his family, always made others feel they were the most special people in the world. His infectious laugh, tender-but-all-embracing hugs, pearls of wisdom, and generous spirit will be greatly missed.
In addition to Ruth, his beloved wife of 16 years, Ernie is survived by his son, Greg (his wife, Lisa, and their daughter, Sabrina Nesbitt, and son, Peter), his daughter, Kami (her husband, Brett Koren, and their boys, Shane and Cade), and his step-daughter, Amy McGuire (her husband, Marc) and step-son, Matt Dundon (his wife, Ivonna, and their children, Charles and Marika). Ernie is also survived by many loving nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 25, 2019