Garcia Mortuary
629 South A Street
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 486-9148
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Garcia Mortuary
629 South A Street
Oxnard, CA 93030
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Garcia Mortuary
629 South A Street
Oxnard, CA 93030
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church located
2511 South C Street
Oxnard, CA
Ernestine R. Paleo


1926 - 2019
Ernestine R. Paleo Obituary
Ernestine R. Paleo

Oxnard, CA

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Ernestine Paleo, 92 on Tuesday March 12, 2019.

Ernestine Ramirez Paleo was born on November 12, 1926 in Oxnard, Ca. She was the youngest of 6 children born to Melecio and Guadalupe Ramirez. She first met her beloved husband Ben when they were children. They married in 1945 and went on to have 4 children (Benjamin, Melvin, Alvin and Patricia), 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Ernestine enjoyed spending time with her family, dancing with her husband Ben and storytelling about growing up on Meta Street.

Ernestine is preceded in death by her husband Benjamin and siblings (Beatrice, Arturo, Josephine, Alice and Ramiro).

Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 10:00pm on Sunday, March 24, 2019 with a rosary to begin at 7:00pm at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel located at 629 South A Street in Oxnard. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church located at 2511 South C Street in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery located at 2370 North H Street in Oxnard.

To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on Ernestine's name located below "Obituaries."

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 22, 2019
