Ernie Medrano
Ernie Medrano ( born 10/06/26) passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the age of 93 while watering his rose garden. He leaves behind 5 children, 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, other family members including 2 sisters and their extended families, and countless friends.
He was an active volunteer at For the Troops in Simi Valley, the American Legion Post 502 and the in Moorpark, as well as active at the Moorpark, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks Senior Centers.
He was a very proud WWII Navy Combat Veteran who served in the South Pacific from 1944 through 1946 as a tail gunner in dive bombers launched from the aircraft carrier USS Wake Island, and the USS Kearsarge.
The family is asking that in lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation in Ernies honor to For the Troops in Simi Valley. Donate online at: https://www.forthetroops.org/donation/
