Erroll David Ferguson
Erroll David Ferguson

Port Hueneme - Erroll David Ferguson was born February 13, 1942 in Roswell, New Mexico and passed away August 13, 2020 in Port Hueneme, CA. His loving parents Bill and Viola Ferguson lived in New Mexico until Dad joined the Marines during WWII.

He was an Operating Engineer, Local 12 for at least 58 years.

He is survived by brothers Joe (Susan) in Santa Maria, CA and Bo (Devi) in Comox, British Columbia, Canada. Also by his sister Julie Jensen in Port Hueneme, CA, his nephews Joseph (Hailey) Ferguson, CA, Morgan Ferguson, Victoria, Canada and Pat Ferguson (Laura), Victoria, Canada and stepchildren Amber, Stacy and Steven as well as many cousins.

There will be a memorial service Saturday, August 29, 2020, 1:00 p.m. (Pacific), at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, Oxnard, CA. The service will also be available via Zoom.

To sign the family's online guestbook, click on Erroll's name located below "Obituaries" at www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com.






Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
