Esmeralda "Amy" Clifton
Oak View - On Aug 29, 2019, Amy Clifton lost her battle to cancer. She completed her life on Earth to go to a better, more peaceful place where there is no more suffering and no more pain. Amy was born on May 11, 1949 in Santa Rosa, TX to Daniel and Esperanza Perez, the sixth child of eight. In 1965, the family moved to Camarillo, CA where she graduated from Camarillo High School in 1969. Amy was beautiful, active, full of life and wanted nothing more than to marry and start a family, and she did. Amy had two sons, David and Dusty Sabedra. She stayed at home to raise her boys, then returned to work, retiring at the age of 65. Later in life, Amy fell in love and remarried the man of her dreams, Tim Clifton. She and her husband had a wonderful marriage of eighteen plus years. They enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with friends and family. After Amy was diagnosed with cancer, Tim retired and took on the duties of a caregiver until she passed. Tim: The entire family is full of gratitude for the loving care you gave our mom, sister and your wife. You truly showed us what love is all about. Amy leaves behind her husband, Tim Clifton; sons, David Sabedra (wife Susie) and Dusty Sabedra; grandson (her pride and joy), Davis; brothers, Daniel Perez of IL and Lou Perez of FL; sisters, Carlotta Cadena of NV, Nay Perez of CA, Rallie Gorenflo of CA, Romy Cruise of AZ and Ody Perez of CA; as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. A Memorial Service, inurnment and reception will be held on Fri, Sept 13th at 2pm, beginning in the Chapel of the Hills, at Conjeo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 8, 2019