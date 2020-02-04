|
Esmeralda (Emerald) Villegas Contreras
Esmeralda (Emerald) Villegas Contreras went to be with her Lord on Sunday, January 19th 2020. She passed away peacefully in her sleep to join her beloved husband, Rudy and son Emery.
Esmeralda was was born into the prestigious Villegas family of El Rio, CA on September 1, 1931. The family has many deep connections with the early history of California and they were actively involved in the community well before the turn of the last century. Her parents were, in fact, one of the founding families of El Rio who built and operated the very first silent movie theater in the area right there in El Rio.
Esmeralda grew up in El Rio and lived in Ventura county for the rest of her life. Her family was always important to her and in later years she delighted in treating her granddaughter Zendaija by running out with her to stop the ice cream truck to buy her favorite flavors. Esmeralda was a sportswoman who loved the active life including ski trips with the family at their winter home in the mountains. She was an accomplished violinist- able to pick up the violin & play any tune she heard without reading the music beforehand since she had learned to play music using the solfeggio technique and she gave all her children music lessons in order to ensure passing along her abiding love of music.
Esmeralda had a wide and varied interest in many aspects of life. Her creativity and natural intelligence were highlighted by her musical talents and other interests such as Hypnosis. She even obtained a certification from the Hypnosis Motivational Institute in Los Angeles. A big supporter of the arts, she was a member of the Symphony League for many years in support of her son, Eric,who was at the time the youngest member of the Ventura County Symphony. Esmeralda was always very active in community affairs, especially as a devoted supporter and philanthropist for her local Catholic church, Santa Clara parish in Oxnard. She was also a life long member of the Catholic Daughters. She was deeply honored to be invited by her friend, Jacinta to meet with her holiness, Mother Teresa. Esmeralda regularly donated heavily to a cloistered order of nuns in Ensenada, Mexico. She visited often, always leaving with a precious bottle of Advocaat Rompope manufactured behind their tightly closed doors.
Esmeralda's natural curiosity led her to travel the world with her family, always seeking more knowledge and adventure. She was proud to have visited every single one of the the "wonders of the world." Although she would never herself seek to draw attention, her brilliant and curious spirit has greatly influenced all of those whose lives she touched.
Esmeralda is survived by her children: Eric, Letitia, Rudolph/wife Becky and Thomas/wife Laura; by her brothers Arthur Villegas/wife Faye and Roy Enriquez/wife Jeannette; by her sister, Beverly Solis/husband Louis; by grandchildren Alexandra, Austin and Zendaija as well as by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Lolita Villegas Lopez; and her brothers, Charlie, George and Henry Enriquez.
Services will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Reardon's Mortuary in Oxnard with viewing hours from 5pm-9pm. A rosary will be conducted at 7pm. There will also be a Mass at Santa Clara Catholic church on February 7th at 10 am with burial directly following at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020