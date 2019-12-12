|
Esperanza Lorene Zavala
Camarillo - On Friday the 6th of December at 6:38 pm, our Mom earned her wings and became an angel to watch over us. She fought a long and courageous fight against pulmonary fibrosis. Our Mom was 93 years young, born on October 25, 1926 in the city of Santa Paula, CA to Issac and Sabas Mora. She was the third of seven siblings. She graduated from Oxnard High School and married Alexander Aceves Velasco on September 9, 1951. Esperanza and Alexander built their home on E Street in Oxnard and cherished life-long friends while living there with their five children: Jeannette, Stephanie, Alex, Chucky, and Jimmy. In 1965, Alexander passed away while working in construction and Esperanza's devotion and love carried the family through the sadness and grief. Esperanza's strength and determination to raise five children on her own is a testament to her strong will, fierce independence, and strict upbringing for her children.
In 1970, Esperanza met a handsome Sherriff, Ruben Zavala, who was also widowed, and they soon married. Esperanza and Ruben were happily married for over 30 year before his passing in 2001.
Esperanza leaves behind her children: Jeannette Cortez, Stephanie Cruz (Danny), Alexander Velasco (Christina), Charles Velasco, and James Velasco, Ruben Zavala Jr., and Marty Magallon. Grandchildren: Xilomen Durazo (Ralph), Andrew Cruz, Anjelica Velasco, Alex Velasco, Jr. and great grandchild Armando Durazo. Family members include brothers: John Mora, Manuel Mora, Rufus Mora, Morris Velasco (Barbara) and Richard Velasco (Irma) as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends. She is pre-deceased by son-in-law Harry D. Cortez, her sisters: Jessica Segura, Ramona Vallejo, and Lupe Herrera.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with rosary at 6:30 pm at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home. A mass will take place on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:30 am at Padre Serra Parish 5205 Upland Rd., Camarillo, with burial following at Conejo Mountain Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Conejo Mountain Funeral Home 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo, CA 93012, 805-482-1959.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2019