Estella C. Silva
Oxnard - Estella Castanon Silva, 81, peacefully departed this life Monday, March 30, 2020 at St. Johns Hospital in Oxnard, CA.
She was born on July 20, 1938 at the Limoneira in Santa Paula, CA to Jesus Castanon, and Luz Sarmiento. In her early years, she professed her faith to the Catholic Church. As a lifetime resident of Oxnard, California, she attended local schools Ramona Elementary School, Woodrow Wilson School, and was a graduate of Oxnard High School. She worked for many years as night supervisor at the Oxnard Frozen Foods through retirement.
Estella was family oriented, loved cooking, listening to music, especially her favorite genre, mariachi. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. She always looked her best and would never forget a birthday. Her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Luz Sarmiento; father, Jesus Castanon; son, Victor Silva; sisters, Gloria, Ruth, Nellie, Lupe; and brothers John, and Jess.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her husband Phillip Silva; granddaughters Alyssa Silva, and Crystal Riley (husband Jamie); great-grandchildren Destiny, Victor, and Jacob; sister Faye Villegas (husband Art); sister-in-law Virginia Castanon; countless devoted nephews, nieces, godchildren, and extended family and friends.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Fresenius Dialysis Center, Doctors and Nurses from St. Johns Hospital, and caregiver/niece, Juanita Aguilar.
A live stream of Estella's rosary will be accessible at 6:00pm on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 at http://kadytv.net
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2020