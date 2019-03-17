|
|
Estelle Lee
Simi Valley, CA
Female aerospace pioneer!
Estelle Lee, a former Simi Valley resident, and the founding president of Delt Industries, Inc, a Simi Valley aerospace fastener manufacturer, died December 26, 2018, after a lengthy illness.
She and her family started Delt Industries in 1995, to provide small orders of bolts, machine screws, and other aerospace hardware with fast delivery times. She was known in the aerospace industry, having started in the early NASA programs as a secretary, moving on to more challenging roles with other companies, and culminating with Delt Industries.
She was born in the Midwest and moved to California in the 1960's. She and her husband retired to Florida in 2011.
She was a caring and devoted lady, passionate and tough, charitable and honest. She overcame great adversity and never forgot her hardscrabble roots. Her family and her faith were very important to her.
One of the messages at her funeral was, "A passionate life, beautifully lived."
Funeral services for Estelle were held December 29, 2018 at Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home, Clearwater, Florida. She was buried in the neighboring Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband Darrell Lee; son John Johnson; stepdaughter Deborah Lee; stepson Darrell Lee III; grandson Andrew Lee Dunham, granddaughter Sarah Barilani, granddaughter Ariana Seyssel, great-grandsons Aiden Seyssel, Westin Dunham and Ace Dunham. She is also survived by her sisters Loyce Miller of Michigan; Edna Tipton of Tennessee; Anna Gooding of Florida.
She is preceded in death by her baby daughter, Debra Lynn Johnson; Parents James and Etha Phipps; brothers Therman Phipps of Michigan, Elmer Phipps of Nashville, Tennessee, and Denny Phipps of Dallas, Texas; sisters Clarcie Phipps Elders of Alabama; Laura Phipps Hillsabeck of Washington; Mayzell Phipps Cork (Twin) of Nashville, Tennessee; Lorene Phipps Canada of Huntsville, Alabama.
She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019