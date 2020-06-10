Esther Campbell
Esther Campbell 86, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, of Sun Lakes, AZ passed away on May 30, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, William H. Campbell and her son Scott Campbell. She is survived by daughters Lori Blaha and Jodi Weaver, 6 grandchildren and 9 (1 more due in November) great-grandchildren.
Esther was a dedicated Christian who loved the Lord and her family with all her heart. She will always be remembered as a woman of quiet strength and dignity (Proverbs 31:25-31). A memorial service will be held in September at First Baptist Church of Sun Lakes Arizona at 9535 E. Riggs Road, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248. She will be laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona next to her husband William Campbell. If you would like to share your memories of Esther please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/chandler-az/esther-campbell-9205273
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.