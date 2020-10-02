Esther Lee Livesay



Esther Lee Livesay beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away September 24 at the age of 91. Esther was born February 1, 1929 and was one of four children born to George and Vallie Mae Biggers in Pasadena, California. Esther spent her years as a child in Pasadena and Whittier before moving to Ventura County. She lived in Santa Paula first before moving to Ojai. Esther's father was the bee man of Ventura County and she grew up helping her father work the bees. She helped moved the bee boxes, extract honey from the hives, separate honey from the combs and even help protect the bees by accompanying her father hunt the bears that would damage the hives. Esther graduated Nordhoff Unified in 1947. Esther's father was the preacher of the Church of Christ in Meiners Oaks where she became a member at a young age. During a church skating event met Bennie Livesay, who later became the love of her life. After dating for some time, they eloped and married April 23,1949. In 1952, Esther and Bennie became parents to their daughter Donna Lee. Esther enjoyed spending time with Bennie while raising their daughter together. Esther also enjoyed working, social clubs, and most of all family vacations. Esther worked various jobs, including Ojai Village Drug, Doctor Rupp's Office, and her favorite Scotts Apparel. Esther enjoyed attending her many social clubs such as Eastern Star, Women's Club of Ojai, B & B Square dancers, Toll Painting and China Painting. Esther enjoyed her family vacations most. Esther and her family went everywhere from deserts to camping in the mountains, to water skiing the local California lakes. In her later years Esther and Bennie loved to travel. They traveled to all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, all throughout Europe, and various cruises abroad with friends. Her favorite was Hawaii. In late 2007 after 58 years of marriage her husband passed and left her widowed. She became dedicated in her china painting and her grandchildren, but her biggest joy was her great-grandchildren. Esther and her husband Bennie were inseparable and for his birthday she gave him one last present, to be back with him in heaven. Esther was survived by her daughter Donna Lee Barraza(Ben), grandchildren Bianca Fitzgerald (Bryan), Bennie Barraza, and great grandchildren Avery Fitzgerald and Rolland Fitzgerald and Sister Shirley Barlow of Oregon. Visitation will take place at Pierce Brothers Mortuary on Wednesday October 7 from 3-5 (5600 Lindero Canyon Rd) Funeral services will be held outdoors October 8 at 11:00 at Pierce Brothers Santa Paula Cemetery (380 Cemetery Rd ). Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers that supported Esther and the family thorough out the last two and a half years; Jamie Choate, Annalyn Elliot, Amora Andino, Stephaine Contreras, Jennifer Owen, and to all Livingston Hospice nurses.









