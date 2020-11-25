1/1
Esther Lopez Alamillo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther Lopez Alamillo

Ventura - Esther Lopez Alamillo, 85 years old , Ventura, California, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Community Memorial Hospital, Ventura.

Esther was born in Ventura, California on June 17th 1935 to Federico and Anastacia Lopez. She attended Ventura High school, and was a part of the schools tennis team. She graduated from Ventura High School on June 17th, 1954.

Esther was married to Tony on November 26, 1956, and remained married to the love of her life for almost 32 years until he passed.

Her home was always open to friends and family, and often filled with the aroma food she prepared. She enjoyed reading her bible, and also loved watching Lakers basketball, Dodgers baseball, the Food Channel, and a variety of comedy shows. She also was a donor to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and other organizations.

Esther is survived by her daughter Karen Alamillo, sons Tony and Ed Alamillo, grandchildren Nick and Stacie Duenez, Anthony Alamillo, Stephanie Martinez, and 10 great grandchildren (whom she loved and adored) and many nieces and nephews.

Esther was preceded in death by her husband Tony, grandsons Anthony J. Duenez and James Alamillo.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at a graveside service. Our family would like to thank the compassionate healthcare workers at her dialysis center.

Family and friends are invited to Graveside Funeral Service to be officiated by Rev. Gary Dickey Thursday December 3, 2020 at 11am in Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura. Arrangements are under the direction of the BOYKO & REARDON TELEGRAPH ROAD MORTUARY & CREMATION, 15 Teloma Drive Ventura.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved