Esther Lopez Alamillo
Ventura - Esther Lopez Alamillo, 85 years old , Ventura, California, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Community Memorial Hospital, Ventura.
Esther was born in Ventura, California on June 17th 1935 to Federico and Anastacia Lopez. She attended Ventura High school, and was a part of the schools tennis team. She graduated from Ventura High School on June 17th, 1954.
Esther was married to Tony on November 26, 1956, and remained married to the love of her life for almost 32 years until he passed.
Her home was always open to friends and family, and often filled with the aroma food she prepared. She enjoyed reading her bible, and also loved watching Lakers basketball, Dodgers baseball, the Food Channel, and a variety of comedy shows. She also was a donor to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
and other organizations.
Esther is survived by her daughter Karen Alamillo, sons Tony and Ed Alamillo, grandchildren Nick and Stacie Duenez, Anthony Alamillo, Stephanie Martinez, and 10 great grandchildren (whom she loved and adored) and many nieces and nephews.
Esther was preceded in death by her husband Tony, grandsons Anthony J. Duenez and James Alamillo.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband at a graveside service. Our family would like to thank the compassionate healthcare workers at her dialysis center.
Family and friends are invited to Graveside Funeral Service to be officiated by Rev. Gary Dickey Thursday December 3, 2020 at 11am in Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura. Arrangements are under the direction of the BOYKO & REARDON TELEGRAPH ROAD MORTUARY & CREMATION, 15 Teloma Drive Ventura.