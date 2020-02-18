|
|
Esther Maria Aberle Crider
Esther Maria Aberle Crider, also known as Ria or Mia, entered into glory February 12, 2020. Born August 1, 1938 in Kiowa, Kansas, she was the daughter of the late Joe and Mary Aberle. Preceded also in death by her husband, Robert Crider, and her daughter, Annette Marie Novy. She is survived by her siblings Richard (LaNae), Douglas (Sandy), Judith, and Stephen and their families as well as her daughters Debra (Steve) with granddaughters Jennifer and Deanna, and Judith (Justin) with grandchildren Kevlyn, Joshua, and Mary.
Mia created a welcoming home for friends and family to gather and share. Throughout her life, she lifted a song offering hopes, dreams, beauty, and transformation. We will always remember her contagious laughter, bright eyes, and radiant smile that brought joy. In Jesus she found comfort and strength to walk through the valleys and on the mountains, delighting in His Love. We will miss her dearly, but know she rejoices with Jesus in Heaven.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Moorpark Presbyterian Church, 13950 Peach Hill Road, Moorpark, CA 93021 with a reception following. In celebration of Mia's joy of music, memorials may be made to the Moorpark High School Music Boosters. Please direct any questions regarding the memorial service, flowers, cards, or memorial to the Moorpark Presbyterian Church. Assisting the family with funeral arrangements is The Perez Family Funeral Home.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020