Ethel M Cohen
- - 3-6-34 to 8-8-2019
Mother, wife, companion, daughter, bubbie and friend to so many.
Leaves behind: Steve (son),Julia (daughter in law), Sam (son), Carol (daughter in law), Courtney, Sean (grand kids) and Caitlin and ex-husband Harold.
She passed suddenly and unexpected.
Ethel was a very giving woman who everyone was a friend and not a stranger. She loved music and musicals.
She worked hard her entire life to support her family. She loved to laugh and she was so very caring for others, having volunteered for school functions and the American Red Cross.
Cremation with Neptune Society & Celebration of Life to be held in Palm Springs in September.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 22, 2019