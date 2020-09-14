Eugene 'Gene' Fors Traverse



Beloved husband, Dad, Papa, brother, uncle, godfather, and friend, Eugene 'Gene' Fors Traverse said his goodbyes to family and passed away peacefully in Camarillo on September 10, 2020, following declining health after complications from lung surgery last year. Born in Detroit, MI, on January 18, 1931 to Harrie and Sylvia Traverse, Gene moved to California from Detroit in February, 1954 after serving in the US Marine Corps. He met his future wife, Eleanor, in the summer of 1954 in Los Angeles. They were married on February 5, 1955, and enjoyed 54 happy years of marriage together before Eleanor passed away in 2009. Their union was blessed with 6 children born between 1957 and 1967. The family resided in Los Angeles from 1955 until they moved to Bakersfield in 1966, and then to Ventura in 1970. Gene moved to assisted living in Camarillo in 2019 when his health issues forced him to give up the family home after nearly 50 years of memories.



Following his Marine Corps service, Gene worked as a sheet metal worker before going to college. He earned his AA Degree in Earth Sciences from Los Angeles City College in 1957 and that summer he started work at Richfield Oil as a draftsman in the Reservoir Engineering Department. While working at Richfield, he earned his B.S. and M.S. degrees in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Southern California in 1965 and 1966 respectively, with, as he always said, lots and lots of help from Eleanor. He retired from Richfield after 10 years when it became ARCO, and he started work with Texaco, Inc. During his 26 years with Texaco, he was a well-respected petroleum engineer and a steam flood expert in the San Ardo oil fields and the San Joaquin and Sacramento Valleys. His Texaco career included stints as an Area Engineer (1966 to 1970), Reservoir Engineer (1970 to 1975), Division Reserves, Operation, and Reservoir Engineer (1975 to 1985), and Reservoir Specialist (1985 to 1992). During his time with Texaco, he spent a 13 month assignment in Venezuela, a one month assignment in Trinidad, and finally a one year transfer to Denver CO before his retirement in 1992. He also held several steam flood patents.



Gene welcomed one and all to the Traverse home in Ventura, where many happy gatherings transpired over the years, including his annual New Year's Eve celebrations with confetti poppers, horns, the banging of pots at midnight, adult and children versions of his famous 'Georges' drinks, and especially the melting of lead to predict health and wealth in the new year. Gene was also a long-time football season ticket holder at the University of Southern California, and attended many football games with friends and family through the years. He particularly loved the traditions and atmosphere surrounding the band and the games at the Coliseum, especially during the Trojans' winning years. Family houseboat vacations to Lake Mead and the Sacramento Delta where his legendary parking of the houseboat by ramming it into the shore are memorable for all who had the opportunity to join the family. During his retirement years, Gene enjoyed his daily walks at beaches and parks around his home, trips to the Chumash Casino, Las Vegas and Laughlin, telling Marine stories, Fantasy Football season, annual train trips north with his granddaughters to visit Melanie and Chris, family dinners, watching any kind of sports on TV, Farmer's Markets, chauffeuring his granddaughters whenever and wherever they needed to go, and monthly API Coastal Chapter BBQs where he took special delight in winning many of the raffles there. Any time spent with his four grandchildren Skye, Shay, Ben, and Elena provided special enjoyment to Papa's retirement years.



Gene is survived by his daughter, Melanie and her husband, Chris; daughter, Eugenia and her partner, Doug, of Camarillo; son, Kurt, his wife, Kara, their son, Benjamin, and daughter Elena of South Carolina; daughter-in-law Becky (wife of son Rand), and their daughters, Skye and Shay, of Ventura; several nieces and nephews; and close family friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor; parents Harrie and Sylvia; brother, Ronald; daughter, Stefany; son, Erik; and son, Rand.



Following a private family burial at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura, a celebration of Gene's life will be planned for next year when restrictions on gatherings are lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Gene's name be made to The Marine Corps League or to the Marine Toys for Tots program. The family would like to thank the nursing and caregiving staff at Royal Gardens of Camarillo for the care they provided.



Semper Fi, and Fight On, Dad!









