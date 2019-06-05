|
|
Eugene (Gene) Kingsbury Martin
Ventura - Our dearly loved Eugene (Gene) Kingsbury Martin passed away May 29, 2019 after a valiant four year battle with Pancreatic and Colon cancers, at home in Ventura with his life-mate wife Cynthia Loughman and his brother Bill at his side. Gene was 74 years old.
Gene, a kind and gentle soul, was born in Cleveland, Ohio on February 4, 1945. He was the middle child with a brother, William Frederick Martin, Jr. five years his senior and a younger sister Mary Elizabeth Martin, one year his junior. He was born to parents Martha Jane Martin (nee Kingsbury) and William Frederick Martin, Sr. who was an accountant employed by Price Waterhouse for decades.
Gene Graduated from Lakewood High School in Lakewood, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, and went on to graduate from Kent State University. He then served in the Army during the Vietnam War and was dispatched to Korea where he served as a medical technician from 1965 to 1968. Upon discharge Gene moved to Atlanta, Georgia opting to work for Republic Steel Corp. for many years selling industrial steel nationally to manufacturers and corporations. Later Gene became licensed and worked for about 10 years in the real estate industry specializing in agricultural ranch sales as a team with Cynthia, but his cancer illness forced his retirement.
For many years Gene was a member of the Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club. He was known for his wit and dry humor ….a member who participated in numerous sail boat races and weekend stays at the Channel Islands with other sailor friends who were on their boats. He loved all to do with the ocean with Marlin fishing ranking his number one favorite. Actually, there wasn't a sport that Gene didn't enjoy watching and he watched them all.
The Arts were a big part of his life that he enjoyed year in and year out. The plays at the Rubicon Theater, The New West Symphony Orchestra's musical productions, Santa Paula Theater, Ventura Film Society, the Ventura County Ballet Company's " The Nutcracker " many a Christmas season and productions of all kinds in Los Angeles, especially those at the Ahmanson . And so many other forms of art were a stable diet of entertainment in his life. Basically he thrived on experiencing artistic talent.
Gene is survived by Cynthia Loughman, as well as by three children all of Atlanta, Ga.…. sons Eugene Keith Martin, (Maria), Eric Kingsbury Martin, (AnnaMarie) , and daughter Elizabeth Kimberly Montgomery, (Jason), two young grandchildren also of Atlanta, Ga. area…. Kaitlin Montgomery and Miles Martin. Additionally Gene has two inherited children of Cynthia's…B.J. Loughman, III, Ventura, Ca. , and Christopher Loughman, (Pamela) of San Diego and three inherited grandchildren…. twins Christopher Tyler Loughman of San Diego, and Cameron Bugay Loughman, of San Francisco, and granddaughter Miranda Rae Loughman , San Diego, nephew William (Trey) Frederick Martin III,(Lisa),San Juan Capistrano, niece Christine Okubo, (Jeff) San Jose, Ca., brother William Frederick Martin, Sr., San Juan Capistrano, sister, Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Martin, ( Mark Pinske),Irvine, Ca., nephew Maxx Pinske,Tallahassee, Florida, and many great- nephews, nieces and cousins.
The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to Cindy Saks, R.N. and Hugo Sanchez a CHHA, of Livingston Visiting Nurses Hospice. A Memorial Service will be held at Reardon Funeral Home Friday June 7, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. A reception (Wake) will be held immediately afterward at a location to be announced at the Service.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 5 to June 7, 2019